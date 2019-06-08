Militants Attack 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militant groups shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past day, terrorists have attacked Ikko, Djub al-Zarur (two times), al-Areimi, Tall-Metwasi, Safsafa, Mamuhiyah, Kinsabba, Akch-Baer, Nahshabba and Ain al-Hammam in Latakia province; Karkad and Kara-Jurn in Hama province, districts of Hamdaniyah and al-Zahra in Aleppo city", the statement read.

Over the same period, the reconciliation centre conducted a humanitarian operation in Kafer-Aqid settlement in Hama province, according to the statement.

Earlier this week, militants reportedly perpetrated several attacks in the north of the Hama province. On Friday, local media reported that the military was engaged in violent clashes with militants. The clashes erupted after the terror groups attacked several positions of the Syrian military along the disengagement line in the area, the state-run Ikhbariya news outlet reported.

The outlet noted that the attacks were followed by the recent drone attack by the militants on a military helicopter pad in the settlement of Jubb Ramlah in the north of Hama.

According to local media, at least two civilians were injured earlier by terrorist shelling in Syria’s western city of Hama.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.