At Least 17 People Dead in Dubai Bus Crash – Officials (PHOTO)

DUBAI (Sputnik) – At least 17 people were killed in an Omani passenger bus crash in Dubai, local police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

A bus belonging to Omani national transportation company Mwasalat rammed into a road sign as it was driving along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road from Muscat to Dubai on Thursday.

Fifteen people died and five others were critically injured when a bus full of holidaymakers returning from Oman after the Eid holidays met with an accident on the Rashidiya exit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at 5.40 pm on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/SXsSsM4J1M — Adnan garaar shukri (@CadnanGaraar) 6 июня 2019 г.

There were 31 passengers from various countries inside the vehicle. A lot of the passengers were returning from Oman after spending the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday there.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

