05:13 GMT +306 June 2019
    In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with government officials in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 23, 2018

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Calls US Middle Eastern Plan ‘Betrayal of Muslim World’

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Middle East
    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his comments during a speech at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla Grand Prayer Grounds in Tehran on Wednesday during the Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

    Iran's Supreme Leader blasted the US Middle Eastern peace plan that has is about to be revealed during the economic summit in Bahrain in June, calling it "a betrayal of the Muslim world," Mehr News reported Wednesday.

    He also lashed out at Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for their willingness to discuss the plan prepared by President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    Speaking about the summit, named "Peace to Prosperity," and scheduled to take place on 24-25 June, in Bahrain, the Supreme Leader said that the event's sole objective is "to materialize America's wrongful, treacherous and evil scheme for Palestinians — which they [Americans] have called ‘the deal of the century'."

    "However, this will not happen, and this plot will never get off the ground, by divine grace," Khamenei said, according to Mehr News.

    UAE Navy boats are seen next to the Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah off the Port of Fujairah, UAE, May 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar
    Iran Blames Mossad for 'Fabricating Intelligence' on Its Role in Tanker Attack
    He called the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a "number one issue" on the agenda of the Islamic world and praised those who voice opposition to the plan and the Bahraini summit.

    "The treachery of some Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain set the stage for such an evil plot," the Supreme Leader said, according to the Mehr report. "I wish Bahraini and Saudi rulers would [eventually] realize what a quagmire they are stepping in and what damages this will do to their future."

    The secretive peace plan that is supposed to somehow end the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, was first announced by US President Trump two and a half years ago.

    "All my life I've been hearing that's the toughest deal to make, but I have a feeling Jared is going to do a great job," the then-president-elect said.

    The plan sparked fears both among the Muslim countries and within the White House that it may spark a new wave of violence in the region. It also appears to abandon the two-state solution to the crisis that the previous administrations claimed to adhere to.

    Tags:
    Mideast peace plan, Jared Kushner, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran
