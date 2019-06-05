Iran Warns of Decisive Response to Opponents' 'Unwise Move' Amid Tension With US

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to strengthen security in the region and has no intentions to have conflicts with other countries or even major world powers, but if they begin making an unwise move, they will definitely get a decisive response and regret that," the official website of the Iranian president said in a statement, quoting Rouhani.
According to the statement, Rouhani rejected the possibility of solving regional issues through coercive measures, including military threats and economic sanctions. He also welcomed Qatar’s favorable stance during the recent meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab League, saying it was conducive to reducing tensions.
READ MORE: Trump Calls Iran "Terrorist Nation Number One", Doesn't Rule Out Military Option
The Qatari emir, in turn, stressed that negotiation was the only way to reduce the regional tensions and confirmed Doha’s commitment to continue developing relations with its partner. He also congratulated Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the statement added.
Over the past month, the situation in the Middle East has worsened, in part due to disagreements between the United States and Iran, which led to the former significantly increasing its military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
All comments
Show new comments (0)