18:00 GMT +305 June 2019
    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony commemorating National Day of Nuclear Technology in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 9, 2019

    Iran Warns of Decisive Response to Opponents' 'Unwise Move' Amid Tension With US

    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Middle East
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran does not pursue conflicts with other countries but is ready to give a decisive response to threats if necessary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday.

    "The Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to strengthen security in the region and has no intentions to have conflicts with other countries or even major world powers, but if they begin making an unwise move, they will definitely get a decisive response and regret that," the official website of the Iranian president said in a statement, quoting Rouhani.

    According to the statement, Rouhani rejected the possibility of solving regional issues through coercive measures, including military threats and economic sanctions. He also welcomed Qatar’s favorable stance during the recent meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab League, saying it was conducive to reducing tensions.

    The Qatari emir, in turn, stressed that negotiation was the only way to reduce the regional tensions and confirmed Doha’s commitment to continue developing relations with its partner. He also congratulated Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the statement added.

    Hassan Rouhani on April 9, 2018 shows him (C) during a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran
    © AFP 2019 / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY
    Israel Intel Chief Claims Iran Won’t Obtain Atomic Bomb Even if It Leaves Nuclear Deal
    On May, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud called emergency GCC and Arab League summits in Mecca in response to the alleged Iranian threat, during which the Persian Gulf leaders took an explicitly anti-Tehran stance and urged the international community to make the country suspend its nuclear program. The Qatari representative at the summit, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressed his disagreement with a number of resolutions adopted in Mecca.

    Over the past month, the situation in the Middle East has worsened, in part due to disagreements between the United States and Iran, which led to the former significantly increasing its military buildup in the Persian Gulf.

    Tags:
    tensions, Hassan Rouhani, United States, Iran
    News

