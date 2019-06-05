Register
21:03 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)

    IDF Veterans Turn Heat on McDonald's For Not Opening Branch in West Bank

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    217

    Earlier, Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan demanded that fast-food giant McDonald’s be booted from a tender to operate eateries in the country’s main international airport due to a refusal to open branches in the West Bank.

    US fast-food chain McDonald's refusal to open a branch in Jewish communities located in Samaria sparked indignation among disabled IDF veterans on Tuesday, writes The Jerusalem Post.

    In a sign of protest, the veterans set up mock signs in front of McDonald's in Tel Aviv, as they claimed the fast-food chain’s policy resembled that of the BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement) — a Palestinian-led campaign promoting various forms of boycott against Israel.

    Red signs erected in front of McDonald's entrances stated in Hebrew, English, and Arabic:

    “Israelis please note!”

    “Area M' is ahead of you, which is controlled by a company that boycotts parts of Israel. By entering this area you become a supporter of the boycott".

    The large signs were a reference to similar signs seen in the West Bank, warning Israeli citizens against entering Palestinian Authority areas.

    On their Facebook page, the IDF Disabled Veterans Forum, consisting of hundreds of injured soldiers, informed that they were the ones who organised the protest action.

    “McDonald's decision not to open branches across the Green Line is despicable”, they stated.

    “But if Omri Padan, who heads the company and was one of the founders of Peace Now, wants to do so — that's his right”.

    “But the State of Israel has a law — the Boycott Law… the idea that a company that boycotts parts of the State of Israel will compete in a government tender and stand proudly at the entrance to the State of Israel is intolerable”, the vets said.



    The current protest action came amid a government tender for the franchise to open at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

    READ MORE: McDonald's Put Milkshakes on Hold During Farage Rally Following Police Request

    Earlier, a leading settlement official demanded that fast-food giant McDonald’s be struck off a tender to operate fast-food eateries in the country’s main international airport because it refuses to open any branches in the West Bank.

    Ronald McDonald
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bangkok McDonald's / Ronald McDonald goes Thai style
    McDonalds in Pyongyang: N Korea Reportedly Seeks US Investment
    Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan sent a letter to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Transportation Minister Israel Katz, claiming that Omri Padan, a local franchisee of the food chain and co-founder of Peace Now, was violating anti-boycott laws by not opening branches outside the so-called Green line.

    McDonald’s used to operate two restaurants in Ben Gurion Airport, but closed them in 2011 after losing a tender to Burger Ranch.

    Related:

    McDonalds in Pyongyang: N Korea Reportedly Seeks US Investment
    McDonalds to Pay $355,000 to Settle Discrimination Claim
    McDonalds CEO Announces ‘Turn Around’ Plan for Fast Food Giant
    Tags:
    West Bank Settlements, fast food, Ben Gurion International Airport, McDonalds, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Israel Katz, Moshe Kahlon, Israel, Judea and Samaria Area, Tel Aviv, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse