SDF Detains Syrian Reporter, Moves Him to Unknown Location - Report

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have detained a correspondent of Syria’s Ikhbariya state TV channel, Muhammad as-Saghir, and moved him to an unknown location, the TV channel said.

"Muhammad as-Saghir was detained by the SDF at a checkpoint while returning from Al Hasakah to Qamishli and was moved to an unknown location", his colleague told the TV channel on Tuesday.

According to the journalist, the detained correspondent filmed wheat field fires in Al Hasakah province and had evidence that the SDF was "in no hurry to put out the fires."

He noted that the channel currently had no contact with the correspondent, thereby being unable to establish his exact location.

The journalist also argued that the Kurdish-led SDF were seeking to destroy the Syrian authorities’ wheat stocks, with their actions being "one of the means of the US economic war" against Damascus.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces retain control over the northeast of Syria. The cities of Al Hasakah and Qamishli are, however, under the Syrian government's control.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. The victory over the Daesh* terrorist group in Iraq and Syria was announced in late 2017. The government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have regained control over most of the country’s territories. Operations against militants continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward political settlement and creation of favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process by providing humanitarian aid and acting as a ceasefire guarantor.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.