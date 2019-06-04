Indian Tycoon 'Humbled' as UAE Grants Him First Gold Permanent Residency Card

The United Arab Emirates has granted its first gold card, guaranteeing permanent residency in the wealthy state to Indian enterpreneur Yusuff Ali in Abu Dhabi.
The honorary document was provided to the tycoon by Executive Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, Brig Saeed Al Shamsi.
Commenting on the authorities' decision to select him as first recipient of the gold card, Ali said he was "totally humbled and at the same time feeling extremely proud at this very important day in my life".
Indian businessman @Yusuffali_MA gets first Gold Card permanent residency visa in #UAE. Many congratulations to you sir. https://t.co/rnjTfQz7bS pic.twitter.com/VxjXWcTnf9— Ashoke Raj✈️আশোক রাজ (@ashokeraj007) 3 июня 2019 г.
Yusuff Ali is one of the UAE's major investors. His Lulu Group International has an annual turnover of over $7 billion worldwide. The mogul owns shopping malls, hypermarkets, and real estate in over 20 countries.
