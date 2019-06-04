Turkey Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Sudanese Protester Deaths - Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is deeply concerned about the use of force by the security services in Sudan, which led to multiple casualties, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"News on intervention with the demonstrators, as well as loss of lives and injuries in brotherly Sudan, while negotiations regarding the political transition process continue, have been noted with deep concern. It is essential to avoid violence and maintain the negotiation process on the basis of national reconciliation through peaceful means in order to preserve the security and stability of the country and to prevent any escalation. In this regard, it is of importance to swiftly complete the transition period in line with the expectations of the people of Sudan and to form a civilian government as soon as possible", the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that Turkey will continue to support "brotherly Sudan and the brotherly people of Sudan".

Local media reported earlier in the day that the forces of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) had started a crackdown on a sit-in protest in the capital of Khartoum, organized back on 6 April, by firing at the demonstrators. According to the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, over 30 protesters were killed, with hundreds injured.

Earlier in the day, the opposition announced it had ceased negotiations with the TMC and started a civil disobedience action, accusing the military junta of dispersing peaceful demonstrators. The opposition also called on the Sudanese people to take to the streets to urge the military to give up its power.

The TMC, in turn, said that their operation was not aimed at the peaceful protesters but meant to target criminals in a local problem district, and expressed hope that negotiations with the opposition would continue.

Sudan experienced a military coup on 11 April following months of mass demonstrations. Then-President Omar Bashir was subsequently overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The military then took over and pledged to organize new presidential elections within two years. The protesters, however, remain in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

