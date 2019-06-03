Register
21:42 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USS Abraham Lincoln transiting the Arabian Sea, file photo.

    US Carrier Staying Out of Hormuz Strait Despite Threats to Sail Through - Report

    © AFP 2019 / US NAVY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    160

    Earlier, US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Jim Malloy said the Navy would not rule out sending the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic narrow body of water separating the Persian Gulf from the Arabian Sea, if doing so was found to be necessary.

    The US Nimitz-class supercarrier deployed to the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran remains deployed outside the Persian Gulf amid apparent attempts to de-escalate the situation, the carrier's commanding officer has said.

    "You don't want to inadvertently escalate something," Captain Putnam Browne said, speaking to the Associated Press on Monday during a visit by reporters to the carrier.

    The USS Abraham Lincoln and its escorts, including three destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser, are presently stationed an estimated 200 miles (320 km) off the Coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sail alongside, as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur/U.S. Navy
    US Carrier, Strategic Bomber Do 'Simulated Strike' Near Iran's Maritime Borders
    Rear Admiral John F.G. Wade, the strike group's commander, maintained that his ships remained ready to "conduct any mission wherever and whenever needed," but declined to discuss any specifics.

    "They [Iran] do impose a threat to our operations, but also to the safety and security of commerce and trade going through the Strait of Hormuz and that's why we are here," commander Wade said.

    Over the weekend, the US Air Force reported that planes and helicopters stationed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln had carried out "simulated strike operations" in drills involving a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber off Iran's maritime borders in the Arabian Sea.

    Senior US Navy officials previously declined to discuss why the carrier group had not been sent through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf, despite comments last month by Vice Admiral Malloy that he was not restricted or challenged from operating the ship "anywhere in the Middle East."

    Iranian officials have blasted the US over the Gulf buildup, calling the superpower's military presence in the Mideast the "weakest in history," and warning that Iran was capable of using "new secret weapons" in its arsenal capable of sinking American ships in the event of US aggression.

    Iran's underground missile bunker
    © Photo : YouTube/Iran Military Tube
    Iran Shows Off Bond-Like Bunker Where MISSILES Launch From – Reports (VIDEO)
    On Sunday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said that Washington was "fully aware that their military forces (in the region) are within Iran's missile range," referring to Iran's well-stocked arsenal of mostly home-grown missile systems.

    Building tensions between the two countries have led to concerns over the security over seaborne energy deliveries, with an estimated one third of the world's oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz every day. 

    Also Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US was ready to talk to Tehran if the country began behaving 'like a normal nation'. Earlier, President Rouhani said Tehran would be able to talk to the US if it were shown respect for Iran and followed internationally accepted rules of conduct.

    US-Iran tensions began escalating sharply in May 2018, when President Trump announced the US's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Last month, on the one year anniversary of Trump's announcement, Iranian leaders said the country would suspend some of their voluntary commitments under the nuclear deal, citing the other signatories' apparent inability to withstand US pressure.

    Related:

    Iran Calls US-China Trade War ‘International Challenge’
    Trump Claims Russia, Syria, Iran 'Bombing the Hell Out' of Idlib, Urges to Stop
    Iranian General Says Iran’s Missile Power Non-Negotiable
    US Carrier, Strategic Bomber Do 'Simulated Strike' Near Iran's Maritime Borders
    Iran, Turkey Work on Pact to Ditch Greenback in Bilateral Trade - Envoy
    Clash in Gulf Would Lead Oil Prices to Spike to Over $100 a Barrel, Iran Warns
    Tags:
    movement, sailing, USS Abraham Lincoln, US Navy, Arabian Sea, Iran, Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse