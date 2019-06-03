Register
20:12 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Unidentified debris near Syrian SAM installation outside Damascus.

    Unidentified Debris Spotted Near Syrian SAM System After Israeli Strike (VIDEO)

    Sputnik
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    233

    On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out strikes against military targets in Syria, saying the attack was a response to rocket fire from the country into Israel.

    Footage has appeared online showing burning debris on a field near a Syrian air defence battery outside the Damascus suburb city of Kiswah.

    The video, taken from multiple angles and distances, shows unidentified men's efforts to put out the flames next to a cylindrical piece of wreckage using dirt and shovels.

    It's not clear whether the wreckage is a piece of a downed Israeli missile, or that of an air defence missile fired off to try to stop the Israeli barrage.

    A picture taken on April 23, 2019 shows a general view of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.
    © AFP 2019 / JALAA MAREY
    Israel Strikes Syrian Military Targets in Response to Golan Rocket Fire (VIDEO)
    The Israeli military confirmed Saturday that it attacked two Syrian artillery units, an SA-2 anti-aircraft missile battery and multiple observation and intelligence posts in response to shelling from Syrian territory. Earlier, the IDF reported that two projectiles had been fired from Syrian territory in the direction of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

    Syrian media reported that the country's air defences had shot down a number of enemy missiles south of Damascus, and noted that continued strikes killed three Syrian soldiers and injured seven others.

    On Sunday night, Syrian military sources said that the Israeli military attacked the T-4 military airbase in Homs, with two of the projectiles said to have been shot down. At least one person was killed and two others were injured in that strike.

    C-4 (explosive)
    CC0
    WATCH Syrian Army Uncover Massive Multi-TONNE Haul of US-Made C4
    Last week, Israel launched a separate attack against a Syrian military target in Quneitra region after an Israeli fighter jet operating in the area was reportedly targeted by the Syrian military. Syrian media reported that several people were injured in that assault.

    Tel Aviv has countless air attacks in Syria in recent years, justifying them by saying their aim is to counter the alleged Iranian presence in the war-torn country, including that of Shia militant group Hezbollah. Syria has condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, and said that Iran's presence in the country was limited to assistance aimed at helping the Arab Republic in its fight against terrorism.

    Related:

    Trump Claims Russia, Syria, Iran 'Bombing the Hell Out' of Idlib, Urges to Stop
    At Least 14 Died, 28 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Northwest Syria - Source
    Golan Heights Ski Resort Releases VIDEO of Alleged Rocket Attack From Syria
    At Least 10 People Killed in Explosion in Syria’s Raqqa – Reports
    Two Projectiles Launched Toward Northern Israel From Syria - IDF
    US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,302 Civilians in Syria and Iraq
    WATCH Syrian Army Uncover Massive Multi-TONNE Haul of US-Made C4
    WATCH Alleged Israeli Missile Strike on Syrian Airfield
    Militants Attacked Settlements in 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours
    Israel Makes Missile Strike on Syrian Airfield, 1 Person Killed - Syrian Source
    Tags:
    air defence, strikes, wreckage, attack, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse