15:36 GMT +303 June 2019
    The remains of an Iranian Qasef-1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, used as a one-way attack UAV to dive on targets and then detonating its warhead, which was fired by Yemen into Saudi Arabia, according to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley during a press briefing at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington

    Houthi Drone Attack Halts Saudi-Led Coalition Parade in Yemeni Capital – Reports

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Middle East
    Yemen's Houthi militants have stepped up drone and rocket attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent months, with Saudi air defences, both in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, regularly intercepting explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles.

    Houthi militants attempted a drone strike targeting a military parade by Saudi-led coalition forces in the port city of Aden, Reuters has reported, citing Houthi media outlet Al Masirah TV on Monday morning.

    Saudi Arabia and its allies did not comment on the alleged attack, but the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV channel reported, citing its own sources, that air defences shot down a drone west of the city.

    Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels ride on a patrol truck during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts in several Yemeni cities, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Saudis Thwart Explosive-Laden Drone Targeting Patriot Missile Battery in Najran
    Local officials told Reuters that coalition forces successfully foiled an attack targeting a military camp. No information on any damage or casualties was provided.

    Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi declared Aden to be Yemen's capital city in March 2015 after fleeing from the traditional capital of Sana'a after Houthi militia and their supporters took control of the city following an uprising. The Saudi military and its allies established control over the city in July 2015 after intervening in Yemen at Hadi's request.

    The Houthis have launched regular attacks against Saudi and broader coalition forces in Yemen and Saudi Arabia itself during their ongoing campaign in the southern Arabian country. On 26 May, Saudi air defences reported intercepting an explosive-laden drone attempting to attack military aircraft hangers at the Jizan Airport in southern Saudi Arabia. The same week, a drone reportedly targeted a Patriot missile battery in Najran airport, also in southern Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Saudi air defences reported intercepting two Houthi missiles in Mecca Province.

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    Critical Food Aid Lines Jeopardized as Yemen’s Ceasefires Fail
    Last month, Yemen's SABA news agency reported that the Houthis planned to carry out 300 attacks against military and strategic facilities belonging to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

    Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces loyal to President Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Gulf states launched their operation to try to defeat the Houthis and restore Hadi to power in March 2015.

    Tags:
    drone attack, drone strike, parade, Houthi, Saudi Arabian Army, Aden, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
