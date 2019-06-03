WATCH Syrian Army Uncover Massive Multi-TONNE Haul of US-Made C4

The Syrian army has showed off a massive four-tonne stock of US-made C-4 explosives hidden by fleeing terrorists in the al-Yarmouk Basin in Dara'a governorate, southern Syria.
The Syrian Arab News Agency released video footage of the explosives laid out across a field in packages.
According to the army, the explosives were found across a number of underground caches, with Daesh (ISIS)* attempting to hide them before being driven out of the area last year.
"Through the precise security inspections by the counter-terrorism unit of the Syrian army and in cooperation with local…a large quantity of highly explosive C-4 materials were found…in the al-Yarmouk Basin area which had been controlled by Daesh," the officer said.
According to the military, the explosives were used in the creation of improvised missiles to make makeshift missiles, which often targeted residential areas during the war.
"Those weapons were used in targeting safe areas and civilians in the southern region to cause the most destruction to the properties of the citizens," the officer said.
He added that the size of the arsenal reflected the scale of support that the terrorists had received "from the countries backing terrorism," first and foremost the US, "and reflects the scenario and size of destruction that was planned by Syria's enemies."
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
