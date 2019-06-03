Register
14:02 GMT +303 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    C-4 (explosive)

    WATCH Syrian Army Uncover Massive Multi-TONNE Haul of US-Made C4

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The discovery was the just the latest major cache of Western-made weapons and supplies found by Syrian authorities and the military in their efforts to mop up the remnants of terrorist militants which once fought for control of the country.

    The Syrian army has showed off a massive four-tonne stock of US-made C-4 explosives hidden by fleeing terrorists in the al-Yarmouk Basin in Dara'a governorate, southern Syria.

    The Syrian Arab News Agency released video footage of the explosives laid out across a field in packages.

    According to the army, the explosives were found across a number of underground caches, with Daesh (ISIS)* attempting to hide them before being driven out of the area last year.

    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.
    © Sputnik / Morad Saeed
    Syrian Army Uncovers White Helmets’ German-Made Medical Supplies – Report
    An officer from the 235th Military Intelligence Division told SANA that the deadly explosives were found by carefully combing the area and with the help of the local population. 

    "Through the precise security inspections by the counter-terrorism unit of the Syrian army and in cooperation with local…a large quantity of highly explosive C-4 materials were found…in the al-Yarmouk Basin area which had been controlled by Daesh," the officer said.

    According to the military, the explosives were used in the creation of improvised missiles to make makeshift missiles, which often targeted residential areas during the war.

    "Those weapons were used in targeting safe areas and civilians in the southern region to cause the most destruction to the properties of the citizens," the officer said. 

    He added that the size of the arsenal reflected the scale of support that the terrorists had received "from the countries backing terrorism," first and foremost the US, "and reflects the scenario and size of destruction that was planned by Syria's enemies."

    A report on the role of the so-called international coalition in providing weapons and equipment to terrorists in Syria
    © Photo: Youtube / syrian ministry of defense
    US, Israeli-Made Arms Left by Terrorists Found in Syrian Countryside – Reports
    C-4 is a moldable plastic explosive which requires a detonator or blasting cap to be used, with less than a pound of the material enough to kill multiple people, and a US military standard issue 1.25 pound M112 block of the explosive enough to demolish a truck. C-4 can be used in bombs, grenades, and claymore mines, and is particularly popular among terrorists and rebels due to its damage radius and the ease with which it can be smuggled. The United States is the primary manufacturer of C-4.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Trump Claims Russia, Syria, Iran 'Bombing the Hell Out' of Idlib, Urges to Stop
    At Least 14 Died, 28 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Northwest Syria - Source
    Golan Heights Ski Resort Releases VIDEO of Alleged Rocket Attack From Syria
    At Least 10 People Killed in Explosion in Syria’s Raqqa – Reports
    Two Projectiles Launched Toward Northern Israel From Syria - IDF
    US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,302 Civilians in Syria and Iraq
    Syria and Chemical Weapons – Secrets and Convenient Lies
    Tags:
    discovery, C-4 explosive, Daesh, Syrian Army, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse