Iraq Sentences 2 French Citizens to Death for Being Daesh Members - Reports

The total number of French nationals sentenced to death for similar crimes in Iraq in past several days reached nine, the local media added.
This comes after media reported on 26 May that three French citizens had been given death penalty in Iraq for belonging to the Daesh. They were detained by the Arab-Kurdish forces in Syria and were then transported to Iraq in February along with nine other Frenchmen. Under Iraqi law, a sentence may be appealed within 30 days.
*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
