Iraq Sentences 2 French Citizens to Death for Being Daesh Members - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Iraqi court has sentenced two more French citizens to the death penalty for belonging to the Daesh* terrorist group, the Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The total number of French nationals sentenced to death for similar crimes in Iraq in past several days reached nine, the local media added.

According to the broadcaster, 32-year-old Fodil Tahar Aouidate became the ninth French citizen sentenced to death by an Iraqi court over the past week.

This comes after media reported on 26 May that three French citizens had been given death penalty in Iraq for belonging to the Daesh. They were detained by the Arab-Kurdish forces in Syria and were then transported to Iraq in February along with nine other Frenchmen. Under Iraqi law, a sentence may be appealed within 30 days.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia