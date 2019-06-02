Horror and Shock as DEAD COW Washes Up on Tel Aviv Beach (VIDEO)

A rights group told the Times of Israel that ships carrying livestock to Israel for fattening and slaughter often dispose of sick or wounded animals by dumping them overboard, sometimes even if they are still alive.

The first day of summer was ruined for vacation-goers at Tzuk beach in Tel Aviv as a decomposing carcass of a cow washed ashore, much to the holidaymakers' horror, the Times of Israel reported.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities.

פרה מתה בתוך הים צפה לכיוון החוף,

המציל הכריז ״לא להיבהל מתקרבת פרה מתה לחוף מתוך המים העמוקים״, כולם חשבו שהוא צוחק ואז זה קרה: pic.twitter.com/LYJSr2RIhJ — ינון עידן (@yinon_idan) 1 июня 2019 г.

​The unpleasant spectacle was witnessed by hundreds of people, including small children.

גופת עגל נצפתה לעיני עשרות מתרחצים בחוף הצוק בתל אביב, לאחר שככל הנראה הייתה על אוניית משלוחים. אור קרן, תיעד את המראה המזעזע וסיפר: "בן אדם הולך בשבת לים עם המשפחה שלו, ורואה פרה מתה. למה זורקים אותן לים, ולמה ילדים צריכים לראות את הדברים האלה?"@daniel_elazar (צילום: אור קרן) pic.twitter.com/u54Zne4Lv3 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) 1 июня 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Cow is in the Air: Helicopter Airlifts Bulky Animal Trapped at Sardinia Beach

Some 50,000 calves were transported to Israel in January alone. Last year, the Knesset approved legislation in its preliminary reading banning the live transport of livestock from Australia and Europe to the country. The proposed bill aims to halt the practice completely withing three years after it becomes law.