Israeli Police Clash With Arab Protesters in Jerusalem (PHOTO)

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Clashes between the Israeli police and representatives of the local Arab-Muslim community occurred on the Temple Mount, a religious shrine in the historical centre of Jerusalem, the police said in a press release on Sunday.

The clashes took place on Jerusalem Day — this year falling on June 1-2 — that marks the 52nd anniversary of what Israel says was the unification of the city under its rule.

According to the police, "hundreds of protesters" threw stones and chairs at police officers who were guarding Jews, ascending the Temple Mount on the occasion of Jerusalem Day.

Israeli police and Palestinians clash at al-Aqsa on Jerusalem Day https://t.co/yBnwhGIeql pic.twitter.com/HJnQthLqgO — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 2, 2019

​"In response, the police… used special equipment and pushed the protesters back," the police said.

Israel: Photos, Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day, the 52nd anniversary of the unification of the capital in the Six Day War, clashes break out on Temple Mount between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police after some Jews allowed to enter the compound as part of celebrations pic.twitter.com/nHYU0qMRVE — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) June 2, 2019

​The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, which stand on the Temple Mount and were built on ruins of Jewish temples, are considered to be Islam's third holiest sites. Friday prayers in these mosques bring together thousands of Muslims. The conflicts surrounding the Temple Mount have triggered numerous escalations of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.