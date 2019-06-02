Eight Policemen Killed, 7 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in East Afghanistan - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight policemen were killed and seven others were injured after a Taliban-hijacked military armoured car laden with explosives rammed into a police building in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni on June 1, the local law enforcement agency said on Sunday.

The blast took place some 4 miles away from the provincial capital on Saturday evening.

"Unfortunately, eight personnel of Police Reserve Force unit were martyred and seven others suffered injuries, when a Taliban hijacked Humvee [High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle] vehicle full of explosives slammed the police military unit building, in the provincial capital Ghazni", Adam Khan Sirat, a provincial police spokesman, told the Xinhua news agency.

READ MORE: Over 20 Taliban Fighters Killed by Afghan Security Forces in Ghazni — Reports

The media outlet recalled that a similar attack rocked the outskirts of the provincial capital last week, when a bomb-laden military vehicle exploded at a police checkpoint, killing two policemen and injuring 15 other people.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terror organisation (banned in Russia).