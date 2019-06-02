At Least 18 People Injured in Two Blasts Near LNA HQ in Derna – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – At least 18 people were injured after two bomb-laden cars exploded in Libya’s eastern city of Derna, local media reported Sunday citing medics.

The blasts occurred near the headquarters of the Libyan National Army, according to Al Arabiya broadcaster.

In April, Khaftar's forces, backed by the parliament installed in the east of Libya, began their offensive to recapture the city from the forces loyal to the rival western Government of National Accord (GNA). The GNA forces responded by launching their own offensive against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Since then, clashes in the vicinity of Tripoli have been continuing. According to the World Health Organisation, the number of people killed in the clashes exceeded 450 people while over 2,100 people sustained injuries.