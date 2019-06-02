At Least 10 People Killed in Explosion in Syria’s Raqqa – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – At least 10 people were killed in a blast in Syria’s northern city of Raqqa, local media reported Sunday citing sources.

According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, an explosion of a bomb-laden car took place in the city.

In March, the Daesh* terrorist group laid the mine in Hama's village of Najm az Zuhur, located to the north-east of the city of Salamiyah, two children were killed in the explosion.

Raqqa fell into the hands of the Syrian opposition forces in 2013 and was then captured by the Daesh terrorist group that proclaimed the city its de facto capital. In 2016, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) backed by the US-led coalition launched a campaign to win the city back from the terrorists. The operation culminated in the 2017 Battle of Raqqa, which eventually allowed the SDF to gain control over the city.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.