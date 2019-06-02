Militants Attacked Settlements in 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Safsafa, Nahshebba, Bait Smaira, Sandjeka, Qastl al-Bordj, Dahr Abu Assad, Sandran, Mamuhiyah, Djubb al-Mgara in Latakia province, Qalat al-Mudik in Hama province," the centre said.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.
