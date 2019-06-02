Militants Attacked Settlements in 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants attacked residential areas in Syria's northwestern provinces of Latakia and Hama over the past day, thereby violating the ceasefire agreement, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said at a daily briefing on Saturday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Safsafa, Nahshebba, Bait Smaira, Sandjeka, Qastl al-Bordj, Dahr Abu Assad, Sandran, Mamuhiyah, Djubb al-Mgara in Latakia province, Qalat al-Mudik in Hama province," the centre said.

According to the centre, Syrian authorities continue granting Syrians who had evaded military service amnesty, including refugees and former members of illegal armed groups.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.