Iraq to Convey Iran's Offer of Nonaggression Pact to Gulf States - Diplomat

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iraqi authorities are going to convey Tehran's proposal to conclude a nonaggression pact to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Iraqi Ambassador to Tehran Saad Jawad Qandil said on Saturday.

"Iraqi officials welcomed him and announced that they would convey the proposal to the countries of the Gulf, especially to those who do not have relations with Iran, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain," the ambassador told the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

Late last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif invited Gulf countries to sign a nonaggression pact amid a tense situation in the region.

In January 2016, Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran after Shiite Muslims attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the country protesting against the execution of prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia. Following Riyadh's decision, such countries as Bahrain, Djibouti and Sudan have made similar steps.

Last month, the United States strengthened its military presence in the Middle East by deploying an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, as well as F-15 fighters, to the Middle East. US National Security Adviser John Bolton described it as "a clear and unmistakable message to Iran".