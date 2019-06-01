Islamic Leaders Call to Counter States That Relocated Embassies to Jerusalem

"[The OIC conference] calls on states that have relocated their embassies or opened trade missions in the Holy City, to relinquish this move … [and] called on its member states to take necessary measures to counter the states who chose to do this [relocate embassies to Jerusalem]", the final statement of a forum in Mecca read, as quoted by Al-Arabiya.
The OIC said it considered the decision by some countries to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem to be a grave violation of international law, and undermining the Middle East peace process.
Moreover, this decision "responds to interests of radicalism and terrorism; and threatens security and global peace", the statement read.
Both Israelis and Palestinians see Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the holy city has long been regarded as a matter that must be resolved through a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.
