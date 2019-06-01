Register
08:39 GMT +301 June 2019
    Panorama of Jerusalem

    Islamic Leaders Call to Counter States That Relocated Embassies to Jerusalem

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday called on its member states to take action against the countries that chose to relocate their embassies or trade missions to Jerusalem.

    "[The OIC conference] calls on states that have relocated their embassies or opened trade missions in the Holy City, to relinquish this move … [and] called on its member states to take necessary measures to counter the states who chose to do this [relocate embassies to Jerusalem]", the final statement of a forum in Mecca read, as quoted by Al-Arabiya.

    The OIC said it considered the decision by some countries to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem to be a grave violation of international law, and undermining the Middle East peace process.

    READ MORE: Iranian President Attends Quds Day Protests Against Israel (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    Moreover, this decision "responds to interests of radicalism and terrorism; and threatens security and global peace", the statement read.

    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    Arab League Deputy Chief: 40 Nations Stopped From Moving Embassies to Jerusalem
    In December 2017, the United States recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and in May 2018 relocated its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv, prompting the outrage of the Muslim world. Australia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, and Honduras have also recognised Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. The United Nations, meanwhile, has urged its member states to refrain from moving diplomatic missions to the city until its legal status is settled.

    Both Israelis and Palestinians see Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the holy city has long been regarded as a matter that must be resolved through a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

    embassy move, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Israel, Jerusalem
