Hezbollah Chief Vows to Confront US Middle East Plan

In a televised speech at a rally marking the annual Quds Day, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that "war against Iran will not stop at Iran's borders," and that “the entire region will burn. […] All US forces and interests in the region will be annihilated."
He said the "balance of power" was preventing a US-Iran war, which he warned would also hit US allies Saudi Arabia and Israel. The statement was made on the same day that Saudi Arabia's king told an emergency Arab summit on Friday that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" in the region, blaming Tehran for the attacks on Gulf oil assets.
Palestinian and Arab sources briefed on the draft say it has jettisoned the two-state solution — the long-standing formula that envisages an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, Reuters reported.
Nasrallah also denied charges that Hezbollah has factories in Lebanon to produce precision-guided missiles, but said it has enough of those missiles "to change the face of the region." Israel and the United States believe Hezbollah has sought home-grown production of precision-guided missiles that could paralyse Israeli infrastructure.
