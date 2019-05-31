Iranian President Attends Quds Day Protests Against Israel (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended a Quds Day rally in Tehran, urging Iranians to support Gaza, and claiming that Trump's "deal of the century" peace plan for the Middle East would definitely fail.
Protesters, meanwhile, destroyed images of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans.
The US plan will be discussed at a meeting in Bahrain on 25-26 June. However, Palestinian Authority leaders have refused to attend it, because it will not include some crucial issues, such as the status of Jerusalem or borders between Israel and a future Palestinian state.
The plan, however, suggests that billions of dollars will be invested in the West Bank and Gaza, mainly by rich Arab countires.
