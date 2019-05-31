Register
06:36 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The image is a handout provided by a third party. Only for internal editorial use. Archiving, commercial use and promotion are prohibited

    Saudi King Claims Iran ‘Supporting Terrorism’, Calls for International Effort

    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud called on the international community to take action to for making Iran cease its alleged "support for terrorism" amid an escalation of tensions in the region.

    On Thursday, Riyadh convened emergency Gulf and Arab League summits to discuss the alleged Iran threat ahead of the Islamic summit on Friday. The meetings followed the attacks on oil tankers off the UAE coast earlier in May.

    "Iran has been supporting terrorism for four decades and has been threatening security and stability, seeking to expand its influence and hegemony and rejecting international agreements. The Iranian regime interferes in the regional internal affairs and threatens international ship traffic. We are demanding the international community to take responsibility in order to make Iran stop its support for terrorism and bar it from threatening international navigation," the king said live on Al Arabiya.

    A. Michel UAE tanker is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar
    Saudi Arabia Calls for 'All Means of Force' to Confront Attacks Blamed on Iran
    The monarch called on the international community to take steps to stop "Iran’s subversive actions." The king explained that the recent attacks on oil tankers near the UAE coast required a response. King Salman also argued that Iran’s ballistic missiles threatened international security.

    On May 12, four oil tankers — including two Saudi vessels and a UAE-flagged ship — were targeted in an attack off of the UAE’s exclusive economic zone.

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed that Iran was most certainly behind the attack, while Tehran has denied the allegations.

    READ MORE: Tehran Slams US for ‘Raising a Lie’ About Iran’s Push for Atom Bomb

    Tensions in the region escalated in May 2018, when the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed its sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation, particularly targeting its oil sector. Saudi Arabia, a long-time US ally in the region and Iran's adversary, has been supporting Washington in its actions against Tehran.

    Related:

    Saudi Media Claims Iran Hacked Netanyahu Family's Phones, Tel Aviv Denies It
    Israeli, Saudi Agents Hit in Strikes on Terrorists – Iran's Revolutionary Guard
    Saudis Calling Iran's Guards Terrorists to Distract from Reporter's Death - IRGC
    Tags:
    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Iran, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse