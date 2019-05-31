Arab States Accuse Iran of Supplying Ballistic Missiles to Yemeni Houthi Rebels

Gulf Arab states have declared unity in the face of "Iran threats" according to a communique of the summit in Mecca.

Gulf Arab states have accused Iran in Mecca summit communique of supplying ballistic missiles to Yemani Houthi rebels for attacking Saudi territory.

The document also says that Arab states condemn Iran's interference in Syrian crisis as well as "negative effect" on Syrian territorial integrity.

"We condemn Iran’s interference in the Syrian crisis and [Tehran's] negative effect on Syria’s territorial integrity," the Arab states said in a communique of an emergency summit in Mecca, which was convened by Saudi Arabia.

Arab state leaders also said on Friday that they remained committed to the previously made agreements on the Palestinian issue settlement.

"We are stating our commitment to the decisions taken at previous Arab summits in relation to the Palestinian issue," the Arab states said in a final communique of their emergency summit in Mecca.

The statement was made in the light of the US plans to announce its long-anticipated "deal of the century," a peace plan for the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For years, the Arab world remains committed to the Arab Peace Initiative, originally agreed upon at the Beirut Summit back in 2002.