Register
03:31 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, leaders from the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Leaders of Gulf Arab countries, including those boycotting Qatar, met on Sunday in Saudi Arabia's capital for a regional summit, a gathering that Qatar's ruling emir choose not to attend amid the dispute. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

    Arab States Accuse Iran of Supplying Ballistic Missiles to Yemeni Houthi Rebels

    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102

    Gulf Arab states have declared unity in the face of "Iran threats" according to a communique of the summit in Mecca.

    Gulf Arab states have accused Iran in Mecca summit communique of supplying ballistic missiles to Yemani Houthi rebels for attacking Saudi territory.

    The document also says that Arab states condemn Iran's interference in Syrian crisis as well as "negative effect" on Syrian territorial integrity.

     

    "We condemn Iran’s interference in the Syrian crisis and [Tehran's] negative effect on Syria’s territorial integrity," the Arab states said in a communique of an emergency summit in Mecca, which was convened by Saudi Arabia.

    A. Michel UAE tanker is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar
    Saudi Arabia Calls for 'All Means of Force' to Confront Attacks Blamed on Iran
    Arab state leaders also said on Friday that they remained committed to the previously made agreements on the Palestinian issue settlement.

    "We are stating our commitment to the decisions taken at previous Arab summits in relation to the Palestinian issue," the Arab states said in a final communique of their emergency summit in Mecca.

    READ MORE: Three Arab Leaders to Attend Saudi Meeting Amid Tensions With Iran – Report

    The statement was made in the light of the US plans to announce its long-anticipated "deal of the century," a peace plan for the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For years, the Arab world remains committed to the Arab Peace Initiative, originally agreed upon at the Beirut Summit back in 2002.

    Related:

    Fasting, Prayer & Compassion: How Arab Muslims Celebrate Holy Month of Ramadan
    Algerian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow for Russia-Arab-League Forum - Reports
    Daesh ‘Would’ve Held Two Arab Capitals’: Zarif Slams US’ IRGC ‘Terrorist’ Label
    Tags:
    Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Iran, Mecca
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse