Register
09:48 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on May 13, 2019 off the coast of the Gulf emirate of Fujairah shows the A. Michel tanker under the flag of the United Arab Emirates, one of the four tankers damaged in alleged sabotage attacks in the Gulf the previous day.

    Saudi Arabia Calls for 'All Means of Force' to Confront Attacks Blamed on Iran

    © AFP 2019 / Emirati National Media Council
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31

    Two Saudi oil tankers and two other vessels were targeted earlier this month near Fujairah, one of the seven Arab emirates, in what the UAE's Foreign Ministry has described as “acts of sabotage”.

    During a meeting of foreign ministers for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf called on Muslim nations to "confront" vessel attacks off the UAE coast that the United States has blamed on Iran with "all means of force and firmness".

    READ MORE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'Doesn't Fear a War' as US Makes Military Moves

    The minister said the alleged sabotage of ships and a recent drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline require "more efforts to counter the terrorist acts of extremist and terrorist groups".

    UAE Navy boats are seen next to the Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah off the Port of Fujairah, UAE, May 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar
    Iran Lambasts Bolton's Accusations of Involvement in Attacks on UAE Oil Tankers
    Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has claimed in a tweet that the drone strike was "ordered by the regime in Tehran, and carried out by the Houthis", but Iran has denied its involvement.

    Al-Assaf's call to action comes just a day after US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that "it is clear" that those attacks on four oil tankers in Fujairah earlier this month were "naval mines almost certainly from Iran".

    Bolton then continued by saying that additional US troops in the Middle East had been sent to "act as a deterrent".

    "The point is to make it very clear to Iran and its surrogates that these kinds of actions risk a very strong response from the United States".

    Reacting to Bolton's accusations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed them as "ridiculous".

    "But, Mr Bolton and other warmongers need to know that the strategic patience, high vigilance and full defence readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which emanates from the strong resolve of its great nation, will not let them fulfill their ominous schemes to create chaos in the region", Mousavi said.

    In a parallel development, US President Donald Trump has confirmed Washington's intention to beef up the country's military presence in the Middle East and that the Pentagon will deploy 1,500 more troops in addition to the aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters already dispatched.

    READ MORE: Iran Extends Olive Branch to Persian Gulf Monarchies Amid Escalation With US

    In the wake of his announcement, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif described the deployment of US military reinforcements to the Middle East as a "threat" to international peace, per the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

    "The increase of the American presence in our region is very dangerous and constitutes a threat to international peace and security that must be faced".

    As tensions with the US soar, Zarif has signalled Iran’s readiness to clinch a non-aggression pact with its immediate neighbours in the Persian Gulf.

    Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar
    Bolton Claims Iran Was "Almost Certainly" Behind Latest Attacks on UAE Ships
    A few days later, the country's ambassador to France, Bahram Qassemi, told a French parliamentary conference that it was important for all nations in the region to take steps towards a more stable Middle East and blasted some countries for their reluctance to heed “Iran's call to reduce tensions and take efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the region”.

    On 12 May, four oil tankers — two Saudi, two others alleged to belong to Norway and the UAE — were targeted in what Abu Dhabi described as "acts of sabotage" near Fujairah.

    Shortly after, several unnamed US officials told AP that "Iranian or Iranian-backed proxies" are believed to be responsible for the incident, but Tehran has denied any involvement and urged for an investigation, cautioning against any "conspiracy orchestrated by ill-wishers".

    Tags:
    military presence, force, port, oil tankers, oil tanker, allegations, accusations, attacks, sabotage, vessels, ships, Ibrahim al-Assaf, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, John Bolton, UAE, United States, Saudi Arabia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse