07:39 GMT +329 May 2019
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    US Might Suspend Turkish F-35 Pilots Training Over Russia Missile Deal - Reports

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    The United States is reportedly considering suspending training for Turkish pilots on advanced F-35 fighter jets, as Ankara moves ahead with plans to purchase a Russian missile defence system despite objections from Washington.

    Two sources, who are familiar with Turkey's role in the F-35 program and who spoke on condition of anonymity with Reuters, did not say a final decision had been made, yet such a move is being seriously considered as the two NATO allies have been at odds for months over Turkey's order for the Russian S-400 defence system.

    Greece's military Adm. Panagiotis Chinofotis salutes during the Turkish national anthem as the Greek, left, and Turkish flags wave at the Greek Defense Ministry in Athens on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2006
    © AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
    US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military a Message to Turkey Amid S-400 Row - Prof
    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on May 22 that Turkish military personnel were receiving training in Russia to use the S-400, indicating that Russian personnel may come to Turkey. 

    Turkish pilots are currently training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. It was unclear whether a decision to suspend their training would mean they would also have to leave the country, or if they would remain at the base until a final decision is made about Turkey's future in the F-35 program.

    READ MORE: Turkey Buys Russian S-400s Amid Threat of 'Long-Range Missile' Attack − Minister

    The Pentagon and State Department declined to comment, however, the US has previously said that Turkey cannot have the S-400 and be part of the F-35 program. It has also warned that if Turkey receives the delivery of the Russian system, it would trigger US sanctions under CATSAA, a law that imposes sanctions against countries procuring military equipment from Russia.

