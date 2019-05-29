Saudi Coalition Strikes at Houthis Positions in Yemeni Capital - Reports

According to the broadcaster, the weapons depots at al-Dulaimi military air base in the north of Sanaa.
Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.Saudi Arabia’s Najran Airport Reopens After 4-Year Hiatus Due to War in Yemen
The intense fighting in Yemen resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises, with millions of people in the country suffering from hunger and lack of health care. The military operations by the Saudi-led coalition, supported by the United States and its allies, have produced mass civilian casualties and worsened the humanitarian crisis.
