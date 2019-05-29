Syrian Army Repels Another Nusra Front Attack on Kafr Nabudah - Russian Military

"More than 20 militants from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham [formerly known as al-Nusra Front] terrorist group, with the support of three all-road vehicles armed with large-caliber machine guns, launched an attack on the town of Kafr Nabudah. The units of the Syrian government forces destroyed an off-road vehicle and killed about 10 terrorists," the center's commander, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a daily news briefing.
According to the Russian military, the Syrian government forces destroyed three tanks, two MLRS systems, an infantry fighting vehicle, six off-road vehicles with heavy machine guns and killed about 100 militants in that battle.
*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
