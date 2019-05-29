Syrian Army Repels Another Nusra Front Attack on Kafr Nabudah - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces on Tuesday repelled another attack by militants from the al-Nusra Front terrorist group in the north of Hama province killing about 10 terrorists, the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation reported.

"More than 20 militants from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham [formerly known as al-Nusra Front] terrorist group, with the support of three all-road vehicles armed with large-caliber machine guns, launched an attack on the town of Kafr Nabudah. The units of the Syrian government forces destroyed an off-road vehicle and killed about 10 terrorists," the center's commander, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a daily news briefing.

On the night of May 26, the Syrian army repelled an attack of about 450 terrorists, seven tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, and 12 off-road vehicles with large-calibre machine guns on Kafr Nabudah. The attack was supported by rocket fire from three MLRS systems.

According to the Russian military, the Syrian government forces destroyed three tanks, two MLRS systems, an infantry fighting vehicle, six off-road vehicles with heavy machine guns and killed about 100 militants in that battle.

*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.