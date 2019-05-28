Register
21:39 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Manama, Bahrain. (File)

    Moscow Slams US Moves to Impose 'Alternative Vision' of Mideast Peace Process

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wadiia / Manama
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preparation of a Bahrain economic conference as part of the proposed US plan to promote the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is Washington's attempt to substitute the genuine peace process with imposed economic incentives, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

    "It is all about another US attempt to shift the priorities of the regional agenda and impose an ' alternative vision' of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. The persistent desire to replace the task of achieving a comprehensive political solution with a package of the so-called 'economic incentives' while eroding the principle of creating two states for two peoples is causing deep concern," the ministry said in a commentary.

    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Palestinian Died, 30 Injured in Clashes With IDF in Gaza - Health Ministry
    The US-sponsored "Peace to Prosperity" economic workshop will be held in Bahrain's capital of Manama on 25-26 June. The event seeks to explore political solutions for the entire region, and it also aims to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry's remarks came after earlier in the day it was reported that White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner will meet with senior officials in Morocco, Israel and Jordan this week to drum up support for the Trump administration's Palestinian-Israeli peace plan.

    Kushner, US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will meet senior leaders in the three countries to drum up support for the economic portion of the plan, and will not reveal details about the political part, CNN reported, citing a White House official and an administration official.

    The three will also visit the United Kingdom and Switzerland this week before they begin unveiling the long-awaited plan, which President Donald Trump has touted as the "deal of the century," this summer.

    Kushner is expected to reveal more about the economic part of the plan during a conference in Manama, Bahrain. Palestine has already refused to participate in the conference.

    The economic portion of the plan will seek to gather billions of dollars in investment from partners in the region to facilitate the Palestinian economy if an agreement is reached, the CNN report said, citing an official.

    READ MORE: Palestinians Stage 'Great March of Return' Protest in Gaza (VIDEO)

    For decades, Israel has been at odds with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state. The Israeli government has refused to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in Palestinian territories it occupies, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Russia and the United States are part of the so-called Middle East Quartet, which was established in 2002 to help mediate the long-standing conflict. The United Nations and European Union are the other two parties in the group. In recent months, however, the Trump administration has been working on its own, separate peace plan.

    The Palestinians have rejected Washington's involvement in the peace process after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy there in May 2018 in spite of UN warnings against establishing diplomatic missions in the holy city until its legal status is settled.

    Related:

    Biblical Archaeology: US Researcher Calls Out Palestinians Over West Bank Digs
    Iceland’s Eurovision Punk Trio May Be Punished Over Displaying Palestinian Flags
    Ilhan Omar, New York Times Lambasted for Floating Claim Jesus Was Palestinian
    Tags:
    peace plan, Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, Bahrain, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse