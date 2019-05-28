Turkish MoD Releases VIDEO of Military Operation Against PKK in Northern Iraq

Turkey's Anadolu news agency published on Tuesday a video released by the Turkish Defence Ministry which shows troops landing in neighbouring Iraq.
"The operation, with the support of our attack helicopters, is continuing as planned," a ministry statement reads.
#Iraq La #Turquie a lancé une attaque terrestre contre les bases du #PKK à #Hakurk, dans le nord de l'#Irak— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) 28 мая 2019 г.
Source: Ministère de la Défense d'#Ankara et confirmé par #Erdogan #Turkey #Kurds pic.twitter.com/oOTud43rTJ
According to the ministry, special operations against PKK forces are being carried out in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, is backed by artillery and air strikes.
Turkish security forces regularly carry out anti-PKK raids across the country, conducting airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq as well. According to Turkish authorities, over 10,000 PKK members have died in the fighting since 2015.
