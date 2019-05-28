Turkish MoD Releases VIDEO of Military Operation Against PKK in Northern Iraq

Turkish forces have carried out numerous military operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past year.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency published on Tuesday a video released by the Turkish Defence Ministry which shows troops landing in neighbouring Iraq.

"The operation, with the support of our attack helicopters, is continuing as planned," a ministry statement reads.

​According to the ministry, special operations against PKK forces are being carried out in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, is backed by artillery and air strikes.

Turkish security forces regularly carry out anti-PKK raids across the country, conducting airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq as well. According to Turkish authorities, over 10,000 PKK members have died in the fighting since 2015.