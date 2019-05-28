Bill to Disperse Israeli Knesset Passed in Preliminary Reading

"By a vote of 65-43, with six abstentions, the Knesset passed in a preliminary vote a proposal to disperse the Knesset and hold elections for the 22nd Knesset within 90 days," the statement said.
Israeli political landscape is crumbling as the deadline to form a coalition government approaches without any progress.
On Sunday, in a video released on his Twitter account, Netanyahu insisted that he was making "final efforts to form a new right-wing government to avoid unnecessary elections."
If the bill is passed, Israel will have one more election.
