Syrian Army Repels Nusra Front Attack in Hama Province - Russian Military

According to the centre's commander, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, about 450 terrorists, seven tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, and 12 off-road vehicles with large-calibre machine guns participated in the attack on the positions of the government forces near the town of Kafr Nabudah.
"During the defensive battle, the Syrian government forces destroyed three tanks, two MLRS systems, an infantry fighting vehicle, six off-road vehicles with heavy machine guns and killed about 100 militants," Kupchishin said at a daily news briefing.
Earlier, Russian military reported that terrorists launched 38 rockets from the Idlib de-escalation zone on Syria's Al Suqaylabiyah, leaving 5 civilians dead and 12 more injured.
*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
