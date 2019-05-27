Register
18:58 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Revolutionary Guards members

    Iran Won't Negotiate With 'Great Satan' − IRGC Commander on US Talks

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4150

    Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States will "make a deal" with Tehran, but Iranian officials appear unwilling to sit down at the negotiating table, given that the US is amassing its forces in the vicinity of the embattled Islamic Republic.

    A senior official in Iran's elite military force ruled out peace talks with the United States, referring to Washington as the "Great Satan".

    "Negotiating with the devil, the Quran says, bears no fruit," said Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Fars News.

    The Pentagon has deployed an aircraft carrier and a fleet of B-52 bombers to the Middle East, as well as Patriot missiles, and F-15 fighters, amid a recent spike in tensions.

    Undeterred by this show of power, Ali Fadavi described the US military presence in the region is at its "weakest in history".

    Washington said the rationale behind its Mideast military build-up is intelligence data indicating that Iran and its proxies were plotting an attack on its regional interests.

    "We have information that you don't want to know about," said US President Donald Trump. "They were very threatening and we have to have great security for this country and many other places."

    Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, in response shrugged the claims off as "fake intelligence".

    READ MORE: Iran Reminds of US Lies Before Iraq War, Hints US Official Behind Scaremongering

    On Friday, US acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the military was sending an additional 1,500 troops along with fighter jets, drones, and anti-aircraft missile systems to the Middle East.

    US-Iran ties have been falling apart ever since Donald Trump took office. Tensions began to escalate last year after he withdrew the US from the hard-fought 2015 nuclear deal, citing its failure to stop Iran's nuclear activities.

    Iranian demonstrators carry a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and an effigy of US President Donald Trump during a rally in the capital Tehran, on May 10 2019
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Trump Claims US Not Seeking 'Regime Change' in Iran

    The Trump administration went on to slap crippling economic sanctions on the oil-rich country, targeting its banking and shipping sectors and aiming to choke off its crucial oil exports.

    Iran and the remaining signatories of the deal (Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany) have repeatedly critiqued the sanctions and reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.

    Earlier in May, Tehran partially discontinued its commitments under the agreement and gave world powers a 60-day ultimatum to reach a new nuclear deal before it resumes higher-level uranium enrichment.

    Tags:
    peace talks, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Школьницы во время последнего звонка в Доме офицеров Забайкальского края в Чите
    Students Say Good Bye to School as Farewell Bell Rings Across Russia
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse