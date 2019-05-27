Netanyahu Makes Final Efforts to Form New Govt Ahead of Deadline

"I am making final efforts to form a new right-wing government to avoid unnecessary elections", Netanyahu said in a video posted to Twitter.
Netanyahu failed to finish coalition talks with Israeli right-wing and religious parties within 28 days that he had initially been given by Rivlin on 19 April after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won Israel's parliamentary elections on 9 April.
READ MORE: Media Outlet REVEALS in What Case Israel May Join a Possible US-Iran WAR
He thus requested from the president additional time for negotiations until 29 May.
Reportedly, the reason Netanyahu has failed to form a government so far is due to a stalemate between him, his former defense minister, the nationalist Avigdor Liebarman, and Israel's religious parties over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students.
READ MORE: Ultra-Orthodox Jews Who Protested Against Eurovision Arrested in Israel
All comments
Show new comments (0)