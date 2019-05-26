5 Civilians Dead, 12 Injured as Terrorists Shell City in Hama - Russian MoD

Terrorists from the the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group launched 38 rockets from the Idlib de-escalation zone on Syria's As Suqaylabiyah, leaving 5 civilians dead and 12 more injured, Major General Viktor Kupchishin the commander of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

"Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror organization [outlawed in Russia] shelled the city of As Suqaylabiyah from multiple rocket launchers five times [over the day]. In total, they launched 38 rockets. Several rockets hit the National Hospital in As Suqaylabiyah. According to the Syrian emergency services, five civilian residents were killed and 12 others were injured," Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a briefing.

As Suqaylabiyah is a Christian Syrian city, which belongs to the Hama Governorate.

On Saturday, the Russian centre for Syrian Reconciliation reported that militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group which emerged after the dissolution of Al Nusra shelled Syrian Hama province with 20 projectiles, killing at least 4 people and injuring 7 civilians.

The Centre said at the time that the terrorists had launched an offensive in the Idlib demilitarized zone, attacking positions of the Syrian government forces near the settlements of al-Hairat and Mgair in the north of Hama province.

Earlier Viktor Kupchishin warned that terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone were preparing up to four vehicles filled with explosives to help them break through Syrian army defensive positions.

Speaking at the briefing on Friday, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said that more than 800 militants, at least seven tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 15 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns had already arrived in the southwest of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

In early May, terrorists escalated attack frequency in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

Syrian forces, in their turn, are targeting Nusra Front* terror group depots, artillery positions and observation posts.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with forces backing the country's leader, President Assad, fighting numerous opposition groups backed by Western states, as well as militants and terrorist organizations.

*Nusra Front, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.