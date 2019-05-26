Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Drone Launched by Houthis Towards Airport - Report

Houthi militants reportedly launched a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport in the vicinity of the border with Yemen earlier today.

Saudi Air Defence Forces have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi militants targeting military hangars in Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport near the border with Yemen, the Saudi State news agency reported.

The agency published pictures of the drone wreckage via its official Twitter account.

Houthi militants have ramped up drone attacks on Saudi targets in the past two weeks.

At least three drone attacks on the airport of the Saudi city of Najran were reported last week.

Earlier this month, the group claimed responsibility for targeting oil assets in Saudi Arabia with drone strikes.

There have been continuing clashes in Yemen amid a civil war between the Houthi movement and government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by Riyadh. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.