Iranian FM Met With Iraqi PM to Discuss Middle East Situation - Baghdad

"[Iranian] Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with [Iraqi] Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Saturday evening in Baghdad. The two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as the development of the situation in the region and world", Iraqi government wrote on the Telegram.
#Iran's foreign minister @JZarif, who is now paying a visit to #Iraq, met Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/y1u8MyOuQD— Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) 25 мая 2019 г.
READ MORE: Iran Can Sink US Warships With 'Secret Weapon' — Military Official
Tensions have been soaring high between Tehran and Washington since May 2018 when US President Donald Trump, a long-time critic of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, pulled out of the agreement in earlier this month.
The EU has reportedly expressed concern over Tehran's intention to stop fulfilling a number of obligations under the Iranian nuclear deal.
Meanwhile, in less than a year Washington unveiled massive batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.
Moreover, the United States has reinforced its presence in the Middle East with an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, and B-52 bombers. On Friday, Trump said that Washington would deploy some 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East.
READ MORE: Strategic Expert Accuses India of Heeding Trump on Iran Sanctions, Faces Flak
All comments
Show new comments (0)