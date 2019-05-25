Yemeni Gov't Forces Take Key Houthi Positions in South-West - Reports

"The army units attacked the positions of the Houthis in the north of the city of Taizz [in Taizz province] and took control of the Al-Jahim station and the nearby buildings, which are one of the most important lines of defence of the Houthis in the north of the city," the source from the 170th Air Defense Brigade said.
According to the source, the Yemeni forces targeted buildings where the rebels were stationing, destroying them completely. At least 13 Houthi militants were killed.
READ MORE: Critical Food Aid Lines Jeopardized as Yemen's Ceasefires Fail
Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.
The fighting has contributed to the world’s worst cholera outbreak, with some 10,000 suspected cases every week. According to the World Health Organization, some 65 percent of the population needs medical attention.
