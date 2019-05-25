Yemeni Gov't Forces Take Key Houthi Positions in South-West - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Yemeni government forces took control of key Houthi rebel positions in the southwestern province of Taizz and killed at least 13 Houthi fighters, pro-government Saba news agency reported on Saturday, citing a military source.

"The army units attacked the positions of the Houthis in the north of the city of Taizz [in Taizz province] and took control of the Al-Jahim station and the nearby buildings, which are one of the most important lines of defence of the Houthis in the north of the city," the source from the 170th Air Defense Brigade said.

According to the source, the Yemeni forces targeted buildings where the rebels were stationing, destroying them completely. At least 13 Houthi militants were killed.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

According to the United Nations, the war in the crisis-hit country claimed over 7,000 lives, but many organizations put the number even higher. In addition, the organization estimates that almost 20 million Yemenis lack access to healthcare, and nearly 18 million do not have clean water or access to sanitation.

The fighting has contributed to the world’s worst cholera outbreak, with some 10,000 suspected cases every week. According to the World Health Organization, some 65 percent of the population needs medical attention.