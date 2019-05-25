Haftar-Led Libyan Army Advancing South, East of Tripoli – General Command

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has advanced to the south and east of Tripoli, the LNA General Command press service director Khalifa Obeidi said.

"The Libyan army and its units are advancing from all the positions to the south and east of the capital of Tripoli [in the direction of the capital] with the support of the Libyan Air Force," Obeidi said.

Khaftar's forces, backed by the parliament installed in the east of Libya, began their offensive to recapture the city from the forces loyal to the rival western Government of National Accord (GNA) in early April. The GNA forces responded by launching their own offensive against the LNA.

Since then, clashes in the vicinity of Tripoli have been continuing. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people killed in the clashes exceeded 450 people while over 2,100 people sustained injuries.