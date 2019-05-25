Chemical Attack Claims Aimed at Curbing Syrian Anti-Terrorism Efforts - Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that "fabricated" claims about the alleged use of chemical weapons by the country’s military were aimed at impeding the progress of its ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

"There is nothing but another last-ditch attempt by western countries that obey to their master — the United States — to ease pressure on their terrorist slaves in Idlib. And it is an obviously pathetic attempt to delay the advance of the [Syrian] military in these regions", the statement, conveyed via a state-run TV broadcaster, read.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State claimed that Washington saw signs of an alleged chlorine attack in northwestern Syria last Sunday. Washington also issued another warning to the Syrian government, saying that if it used chemical weapons, the United States and its allies would produce a quick and appropriate response.

While Damascus has denied the claims, the Russian Foreign Ministry insisted that the United States used information received from unreliable sources, including those affiliated with terrorist groups.

The statement continued by calling the US claims of a chemical attack in Syria "fabricated and having nothing to do with reality, "saying they threatened the Syrian government and its people.

The Foreign Ministry argued, however, that this information "noise" would not prevent the Syrian military from continuing its fight against terrorism and its efforts to purge the country’s soil of terror groups.

Notably, last week, the Russian Defence Ministry said that terrorists of the Nusra Front group were preparing provocations in the northwestern Idlib province in an attempt to implicate the Russian military in the use of chemical weapons against civilians.

*Nusra Front is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.