Iranian FM Slams Trump as 'Terrorist', Vows Tehran Will 'See His End'

Relations between Iran and the US have been strained recently amid Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, strengthening of sanctions pressure on Tehran, and the deployment of American forces to the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed recent statements by US President Donald Trump, accusing him of a lack of knowledge about Iran and labelling him a "terrorist", Tasnim News Agency reported. His words came in response to Trump calling Iran a "nation of terror" on 23 May.

"Trump, with his own comments, has shown that firstly, he does not know history, and, secondly, he does not know the people of Iran. […] He is proving that claims by him and his colleagues about supporting the Iranian people are nothing but lies", the minister said.

Zarif also commented on Trump's recent threats, stating that the American president would never see the "official end of Iran", as he called it, but instead Iran would see "[Trump's] end", without elaborating any further.

READ MORE: Iran's Supreme Leader Says Youth Will See Demise of 'Degenerate' US, Israel

Iranian envoy to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi echoed Zarif's words, slamming Trump's "idiotic remarks". The ambassador pointed out that Iran was "the biggest victim and the strongest enemy" of regional terrorist organisations.

"Destroying Daesh and other similar terror groups in recent years has been among the latest measures of Iran in this regard", Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski Trump Reportedly Okays More Troops in Middle East Amid Simmering Iran Tensions

Their statements came following President Donald Trump's warnings that if Iran decides to attack the US or its interests in the region, it would be the "official end" of the Islamic Republic. Trump also called Tehran a "very dangerous, a very bad player".

Iran slammed his statements as "genocidal taunts" and vowed to resist US pressure, which has taken the form of not only harsh economic sanctions, but also an increased military presence in the Middle East. The US has recently sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf, and reportedly deployed a regiment of B-52 bombers to the Middle East.

READ MORE: Pentagon Plans to Send 120,000 Troops to Middle East to Counteract Iran – Report

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on 23 May that the Pentagon was considering sending more US troops to the region in a bid to counter Iran, but didn't elaborate on the numbers. A day later, Trump reportedly authorised additional troops to be deployed. Previous reports suggested that around 120,000 soldiers could be sent to the Middle East.