Saudi Crown Prince Meets Deputy Head of Sudan's Transitional Council - Report

The meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sudan's Deputy Head of the TMC Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, was held in the city of Jeddah, where they discussed cooperation between the two countries, Reuters reported citing Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier Saudi Arabia voiced support for the Sudanese transitional military council and the latter's measures to stabilize the revolution-torn country.

At the time Saudi Arabia announced the delivery of an aid package to Sudan including wheat, medicine and petroleum products. According to the Saudi Press Agency, Riyadh has backed the council's views for the future of Sudan and expressed hope that these steps would lead to security and stability in the country.

Sudan experienced a military coup on 11 April following four months of anti-government protests. President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years.

However, the opposition did not approve this plan and called on the TMC to immediately hand over power to civilian structures.

On 19 May the TMC and the opposition Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change resumed talks in Khartoum after a three-day break.

As a result of the talks on 15 May, the TMC and the opposition reached an agreement on a three-year transitional period in the country. The negotiations were supposed to continue on 16 May, but the TMC announced that it had decided to take a three-day break in the talks and remove all barricades erected by protesters in Khartoum, reportedly criticizing the demonstrators for blocking roads and bridges in the capital.