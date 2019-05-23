Register
17:31 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during his meeting with a group of University students in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2019

    Iran's Supreme Leader Says Youth Will See Demise of 'Degenerate' US, Israel

    © REUTERS / Official Khamenei website
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 102

    Iran's relations with both states have long been strained, but the US recently intensified its pressure on Tehran, tightening economic sanctions against it and deploying additional troops and equipment to the Middle East region, sparking concerns of a possible military conflict.

    During a meeting with students Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reassured the country's youth that they will see the "demise" of the Islamic Republic's enemies.

    "You young people should be assured that you will witness the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American civilisation, and the demise of Israel", he said.

    A picture released by the official Iranian News Agency shows members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard riding their boat along with an Iranian naval vessel during manoeuvers along the Gulf Sea and Sea of Oman, 03 April 2006
    © AFP 2019 / IRNA
    Iranian Armed Forces Keep Close Eye on US Navy Activities in Persian Gulf – IRGC

    He didn't elaborate further on the ways in which Iran plans to achieve this goal. This is not the first time Tehran has vowed to eliminate the Jewish state and threaten the US. However, in Khamenei’s most recent statement he said that the Iranian people do not seek war with Washington, but will resist US pressure until it is "forced into retreat".

    His comments came in response to US President Donald Trump's warnings that if Iran decides to attack the US or its interests in the region it will be the "official end" of the Islamic Republic. Tehran slammed his statements as "genocidal taunts".

    READ MORE: "Crazy POTUS": Iranian Official Savages Trump's 'Self-Contradictory' Messages

    The US has recently been building up its military presence in the Middle East region, reportedly sending a regiment of B-52 bombers there, additional Patriot air defence systems and an aircraft carrier strike group. The move sparked concerns about a possible eruption of hostilities between the two. However, the acting US Defence Secretary claimed the US is not seeking war with Iran at the moment.

    This January 19, 2012 image provided by the US Navy, shows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transiting the Arabian Sea.
    © AFP 2019 / US NAVY
    Revolutionary Guards Gen: US & Allies 'Do Not Dare' to Attack Iran

    Relations between the US and Iran went into a downward spiral after Washington withdrew from Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The sanctions pressure on Iran's oil industry intensified in May after the US ceased waivers to some countries, importing oil from the sanctioned state.

    At the same time, relations between Israel and Iran have long been strained, with the latter denying the Jewish state the right to exist. For its part, Tel Aviv has vowed to do everything in its power to prevent Iran from obtaining advanced weaponry, including nuclear arms. Israel has also repeatedly attacked targets in neighbouring Syria, claiming it is targeting Iranian proxies and troops, but Tehran denies having such personnel in the Arab Republic.

    Related:

    Revolutionary Guards Gen: US & Allies 'Do Not Dare' to Attack Iran
    Iranian Armed Forces Keep Close Eye on US Navy Activities in Persian Gulf – IRGC
    US Senate Committee Rejects Bill Requiring Congress to Approve Military Op Against Iran
    US to Extend Iran Energy Sanctions Waiver for Iraq - Source
    Iran’s Army Commander-in-Chief Says US Strategy in Middle East is to Exploit Regional States
    Tags:
    enemy, war, Israel, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse