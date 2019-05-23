Yemeni Houthis Say They Targeted Patriot Missile Battery in Najran, Saudi Arabia

Al-Masirah TV, which belongs to the Houthi movement, reported Thursday that the Yemeni militants had launched a drone attack on a Patriot missile battery, located at Najran airport in Saudi Arabia. Currently, Saudi authorities have not officially confirmed the attack.
The news comes just a day after Riyadh stated that the Houthis had launched another drone to destroy hangars containing warplanes at Najran airport, adding that it was intercepted by Saudi air defences.
There have been continuing clashes in Yemen amid a civil war between the Houthi movement and government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by Riyadh. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
