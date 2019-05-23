Register
    Iran’s Army Commander-in-Chief Says US Strategy in Middle East is to Exploit Regional States

    Middle East
    The statement comes amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran, as Washington mulls dispatching an additional 10.000 troops to the region, in addition to the already deployed carrier strike group and bomber task force, and with Tehran vowing to continue the policy of resistance in respect to US activities.

    Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that the aim of US “Iranophobia” policy in the Middle East is to exploit Arabs, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

    "If we take a closer look at the recent developments in the region, we will find that the Iranian people are in full compliance with the principles of the revolution and, more than ever, have authority in the world…the United States is trying to exploit the mercenary countries in the region with the policy of Iranophobia in the Middle East,” Mousavi said as cited by the IRNA.

    “The United States must know that Middle East security is preserved by the regional states, and strangers must leave the region,” he added.

    READ MORE: US Senate Committee Rejects Bill Requiring Congress to Appove Military Op Against Iran

    On Wednesday Mousavi, while speaking on the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from the Ba'hist regime of Iraq in 1980, noted that Iran doesn’t seek war and “we will not start it but we are fully ready to defend [the nation]," according to the Mehr News.

    The Commander-in-chief reportedly advised the leaders of some regional governments which are backed by the United States to break their alliance with the enemies of their national interests and follow in the footsteps of Iran in pursuing dignity and independence, according to the Mehr News.

    READ MORE: Khamenei Slams Handling of JCPOA Implementation - Statement

    Tensions between Iran and the US sparked following US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the 2015 nuclear deal, in May 2018.

    Recently Washington ramped up pressure on Tehran, designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization and deploying a carrier strike group and a bomber task force with nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East.

    In a most recent move, the US announced that it is considering the deployment of about 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

    Tehran reciprocated with designating the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as terrorists, and announcing that it will suspend some of its voluntary obligations under the JCPOA.

