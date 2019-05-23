Register
23 May 2019
    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

    Khamenei Slams Handling of JCPOA Implementation - Statement

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has expressed discontent over the way the implementation of the embattled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal was handled.

    "The Leader of the Islamic Revolution reminded his audience that His Eminence did not approve of the JCPOA but allowed for the negotiations to be held: The way the JCPOA was handled, I did not really believe in it, and mentioned this to the president [Hassan Rouhani] and the foreign minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] and had warned them several times", the official Khamenei web page said after the Iranian Supreme Leader met with a group of Iranian students."

    READ MORE: Iraq Benefits From Being Mediator in Iran-US Standoff — Lawmaker

    Negotiated back in 2015, the deal envisaged the removal of western sanctions against Tehran in exchange for the Middle Eastern country maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a parade marking National Army Day at the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, outside Tehran. file photo
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iran Allegedly Transfers S-300 to Persian Gulf Amid Tensions With US (VIDEO)
    Last year, US President Donald Trump, a long-time critic of the multinational agreement, decided to pull the United States out of it, prompting criticism by Iran and other signatories of the agreement.

    Earlier in May, Washington re-introduced various sanctions targeting Iran’s finance, transport, military and other industries. Tehran responded by criticizing other signatories of the accord for their failure to settle disagreements over the JCPOA.

    Tehran has decided to partially discontinue its commitments under the deal and has given Europe 60 days to ensure its interests would be protected.

    READ MORE: Revolutionary Guards Gen: US & Allies 'Do Not Dare' to Attack Iran

    Apart from Iran and the United States, the deal was signed by China, France, Germany, the European Union, Russia and the United Kingdom.

