Iranian Armed Forces Keep Close Eye on US Navy Activities in Persian Gulf – IRGC

TEHRAN (Sputnik) – The Iranian armed forces are monitoring the activities of the US Navy in the Persian Gulf, Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Wednesday.

“The [US] military vessels, which are in the Persian Gulf, are under full control of the IRGC Navy and Army. There are no reasons for concern”, Fadavi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

The United States has in recent weeks stepped up its forces in the Middle East in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran.

The new US deployments in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters, according to the Pentagon.

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Tuesday, however, that Washington has no interest in escalating tensions with Iran or going to war with the Middle Eastern country.

The US-Iranian tensions flared up last year when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and started reinstating sanctions on the Islamic republic. On 8 May, Iran announced its decision to partially discontinue its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States, but will continue to resist Washington.