Russian MoD: Militants Shell Syrian Settlements in 3 Provinces in Past 24 Hours

"Over the past 24 hours, militants shelled… settlements in the Latakia province,… the Hama province and the area near the research and development centre in the city of Aleppo", Kupchishin said at a press briefing.
READ MORE: Russian Air Defences Destroy Rockets Fired at Syria Base From Idlib — MoD
He noted that in the last 24 hours, the reconciliation centre had delivered 500 food kits to local residents in the Muhammad Bek district of Aleppo.
Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus by supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents, and facilitating the return of refugees.
READ MORE: US Cannot Confirm Reports of Use of Chemical Weapons in Idlib — Envoy for Syria
All comments
Show new comments (0)