Russian MoD: Militants Shell Syrian Settlements in 3 Provinces in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Militants have violated the ceasefire in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants shelled… settlements in the Latakia province,… the Hama province and the area near the research and development centre in the city of Aleppo", Kupchishin said at a press briefing.

READ MORE: Russian Air Defences Destroy Rockets Fired at Syria Base From Idlib — MoD

He noted that in the last 24 hours, the reconciliation centre had delivered 500 food kits to local residents in the Muhammad Bek district of Aleppo.

© AP Photo / Alfonso Perez France Stands by OPCW Amid US Claims of Chemical Attacks in Syria - Ministry

Kupchishin added that, as of Tuesday, about 58,000 Syrians, who evaded military service, had been granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus by supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents, and facilitating the return of refugees.

READ MORE: US Cannot Confirm Reports of Use of Chemical Weapons in Idlib — Envoy for Syria