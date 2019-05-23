Syrian Army Conducting Fierce Fighting With Militants in Hama Province - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Armed Forces are conducting heavy fighting against militants near Kafr Nabudah town of the country's province of Hama, Syria's state television reported on Wednesday.

The Syrian aircraft is attacking terrorists' positions near al-Khubeit settlement, in Kafr Nabudah surroundings, al-Hwaiz and al-Hamamiyat settlements, the Ikhbariya channel reported. Militants' firing points in the town of al-Latmana in Hama province were also hit by the military.

The channel reported that heavy fighting between the Syrian military and militant formations was also taking place in Kafr Nabudah area.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that the Syrian government troops repelled three attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group that involved up to 500 militants.

According to the ministry, Nusra terrorists had been carrying out massive attacks on the Syrian troops using military hardware and multiple launch rocket systems in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone since the evening of 21 May.

The Idlib de-escalation zone remains the last major stronghold of terrorists and armed rebels in Syria. In September 2018, ceasefire guarantors Russia and Turkey agreed to set up in Idlib a 9-12 mile deep demilitarized zone, which would be cleared of heavy weapons and militants.

However, despite progress in the withdrawal of weapons and fighters from the area, remaining militants regularly commit ceasefire violations by shelling nearby provinces.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. The victory over the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria was announced in late 2017. Operations against militants continue in some areas in Syria.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Jabhat al-Nusra are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.